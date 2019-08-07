It is with great sadness that the family of Carl William Anderson announces his passing on July 28, 2019, peacefully in his home in Medimont, Idaho with his loving wife at his side.
Carl was born August 5, 1926 in Jordan, Montana to John and Dorothy Hurt Anderson. Carl was the oldest of four boys; his brothers are Ray, Lee and Don Anderson. Carl was only seven years old when his Mother left this frail existence. His father and brothers moved to several states, but Carl considers Medimont the town he grew up in. Carl always had a love for his father’s homeland Sweden. He was able to visit Sweden and meet many family members.
Carl served in the US Navy as Apprentice Seaman in World War II. After the Navy Carl returned to the Medimont area, finished high school and drove a school bus that he purchase from his father. Carl held other jobs in his life such as working for a dairy and milking cows, worked for highway district for two years, drove logging truck for 17 years, Bunker Hill for 10 years and for the last 32 years, until he was 85 years old, he worked at the Flaherty’s Powder Horn Ranch.
When Carl was 24 and working for the highway department there was a corner of land of 3.4 acres that caught his eye. Carl purchased that land that he loved so very much. Carl never moved from that land raised his family there, and his wish was granted that he wanted to die there.
Carl married the love of his life, Naomi Fawn Campbell June 10 1952 in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho then two days later they were sealed for eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Carl and Naomi were blessed with six children, Dorthy (Dot) Eaton (Rich), John Anderson (Barbara), Roger Anderson (Charlotte), Mary Hanson (Kurt), Martha Lash (Jim) and Percy Anderson (Jozette). Carl has 29 grandchildren and 71 great grandchildren.
Carl served a Latter-day Saints mission with Naomi in Wallace, Idaho. He also served his church in the Bishopric several times, Branch President and Sunday school President. But his favorite was being a Home Teacher or Minister as they are now called. Carl loved to serve others.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents John and Dorothy Anderson, brother and sister-in-law Lee and Gail Anderson, grandson Shawn Eaton and great grandson Daniel Garside.
Funeral services were Saturday August 3 at 11 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2801 4th Street in Coeur d’ Alene under the direction of English Funeral Chapel with Bishop Seth King officiating. A viewing was Friday August 2 from 5 to 7 pm at English Funeral Chapel 1133 N. Fourth St. Coeur d’ Alene Idaho and from 10 to 10:55 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
