Monica “Mona” Lisa Sorensen “Rowsey,” 80, died at Community Home Health and Hospice July 3, 2019. Monica was born September 25, 1938 to Tony and Tomasita Sena in Torrington, WY. She lived in the local area for 25 years and earned her LPN certification from LCC, later working as an LPN at Cowlitz General Hospital.
Monica loved garage saling, gardening, spending time with her three dogs and hanging out with her BFF Janet Strehle. She was an avid Seahawk and Mariners fan.
Monica was the proud mother of seven boys and loved being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Shew as fun-loving and always ready for anything. Monica had a sweet smile and a sweet soul.
She is survived by four sons, Dean (Lisa) Sorensen, of Kelso, Wash.; Dale (Helen) Sorensen, of Castle Rock, Wash.; Jim (Sheila McKenna, of Rochester, Wash.; and Neal Sorensen of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings Max, Mary and Clair “Kitty;” and numerous nieces and nephews.
Monica was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Manuel, Tony and Ernie Sena; and three sons, Nick, Ricky and J.D.
At her request, there will be no services, but donations can be made to Community Home Health and Hospice.
