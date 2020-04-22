Carol Marie Elizabeth Welz Drew of East Greenbush, NY was called to eternal rest on April 16, 2020. Carol was born in Salem, Oregon on September 4, 1948. The family lived in Sublimity and Pistol River, Oregon before moving to St. Maries in 1956. Carol attended St. Mary’s Academy and graduated with the Class of 1966 at St. Maries High School.
The second of eight children, Carol spent her childhood enjoying the freedom of small towns, but by age 17 she was restless and ready to explore more of the world. Following graduation, she moved from west coast cities to Hawaii where she was a top executive for Weight Loss Clinics of America. Several years later she moved to Canada to introduce the program there, and eventually moved to Latham, NY to introduce the program to the capital district.
With amazing persistence and enthusiasm Carol achieved much success for herself and others. She thrived on and enjoyed helping people achieve their goals. That spirit propelled her to her next career. She entered the real estate world where she helped people find their “home sweet home.” Anyone who encountered Carol as a real estate agent knew how devoted she was to all her clients. She will always be remembered for her commitment and compassion for helping others.
Carol bravely fought several types of cancers throughout her years. She adopted her shelter dog Lily, a Hurricane Katrina survivor, because she sensed that Lily needed her and, as she said, “we’re both losing our hair.” Her family and friends were entertained by the barrage of Lily photos and videos where the dog pranced around in her seasonal doggie outfits.
Carol is survived by her lifetime partner and soulmate Ed Thierbacker, her sisters Charlotte (Win) Applegate, Mary Welz (John Waldo), Julie Welz (Lonnie Tucker) and her brothers Robert (Lena) Welz, Peter (Kelly) Welz and Roger Welz. She was predeceased by her parents Ida and John Welz and her sister Margaret Rose. She also leaves behind her faithful and feisty shelter dog Lily whom she loved for 10 years.
Carol’s Catholic faith sustained her through many years of illness, and she was confident she would be with God eternal. A memorial service will be held later at Church of St. Mary’s in Clinton Heights, NY. Interment will be in Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in East Greenbush, NY.
