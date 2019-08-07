Maxine L. Pettingill, 68, resident of Emida, Idaho, died July 31, 2019 at Schneidmiller Hospice House with her family by her side. She was born to Earl and Edith Martin March 23, 1951 in Lewiston, Idaho.
As a young girl, Maxine lived on a ranch in Weippe, Idaho. Her family later moved to the Orchards in Lewiston. In January 1970, she married Stephen Randall Pullman in Bremerton, Wash. Stephen served in the Navy and was sent to Holy Locks Scotland. Maxine lived with her mother until her and Stephen could establish a home there. The family loved the two years they spent there.
Maxine and her family returned to the US and they lived in Tioga County, Penn. Her marriage ended in divorce and she returned to Lewiston. She moved around the country a little before settling down in Emida. She loved the area and was ready to get out of the rat race of city life.
Over the years, she worked various jobs to support herself and her children. She was a long haul truck driver, dog groomer and housekeeper. She raised and trained toy poodles for AKC dog shows, owned her own dog grooming business and was a member of the Coeur d’ Alene Fanciers Kennel Club.
Anyone who knew Maxine knew she was a Harley Davidson enthusiast. She also enjoyed camping, hunting, watching wildlife, fishing, gardening, sewing and rock hounding. She was very artistic and showed her talent in painting and making wire wrapped jewelry. Her grandchildren were so important to her, and she loved spending time with them.
Maxine is survived by her daughter Yolanda Pullman of Spokane, Wash.; siblings Doris Morefield, Loretta (Ralph) Kuehl, and Waine Martin; and three grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; and siblings Phyllis Sandvick, Bessie Denny, Carol Click, Ray Martin and Ed Taylor.
A celebration of Maxine’s life will be held at a later date.
Please visit her online memorial at hodgefuneralhome.com.
