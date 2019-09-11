Shelby Jean Hepton (Cunningham) was born April 12, 1936 is Crandon, Wisc. to Keith and Ruby Cunningham. She moved to St. Maries in the third grade and graduated from St. Maries High School To this day, some of her closest friends are from or reside in St. Maries.
Shelby married Fred Hepton November 7, 1959; the couple moved to the Spokane Valley and had lived there since their marriage. Fred preceded her in death by one year.
She is survived by her sister Kitty Cunningham, three children, Melanie Richardson (Tom), Craig Hepton and Tricia Nixon and six grandchildren. Her brother Billy Cunningham of St. Maries died in 1999.
Shelby worked at Spokane Community College for more than 25 years and met some of her closest friends while working there. She was a sports fan by necessity, as she accompanied Fred to Gonzaga basketball games, baseball games and horse races as well as attending many of her kids’ and grandkids’ various sporting events. Her children and grandchildren were her crowning achievement; they meant the world to her.
Shelby will be dearly missed by her friends and family. A funeral Mass will be Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Spokane Valley, followed by a luncheon reception.
Commented