Daniel Evan Allman, 16, of St. Maries, Idaho, died at Benewah Community Hospital October 19, 2019. He was born to Clint and Shantel (Miller) Allman February 2, 2003 in St. Maries.
Daniel started school at Upriver in Fernwood, Idaho, completing kindergarten. He then transferred to the Kootenai school district where he attended until the 10th grade. Daniel’s 11th grade year was spent at St. Maries High School.
While attending Kootenai, Daniel was a skilled athlete excelling in football and track, specifically shot put and discus. Although he loved athletics, his true passions were in the outdoors. If he was outside, he was happy. He enjoyed riding 4 wheelers, hunting big game, running hound dogs and duck hunting. Daniel loved his Boxer, Zeke, and equally loved his Hound, Pepper.
Daniel made friends everywhere he went. He was a big jokester and had a loving personality. His heart was as big as he was. At most times he tried to be the tough guy, but he was an incredibly compassionate person.
He had a great work ethic and tried to be helpful to anyone who needed help. He went to work for Mountain Plating as shop clean-up and loved it, and he also volunteered with the Junior Fire Fighter program with the St. Maries Fire Protection District. Although he had many friends, Daniel shared a bond with his hunting buddy Matt Myers and brother Zach; they were best friends, but he also looked up to his brothers Jake and Preston.
Music was another passion of Daniel’s; he enjoyed every genre of music. Uncle Jack took him to his first rock concert – Five Finger Death Punch. He loved going to concerts with Zach, Uncle Jack and his friends. He had so much love to give and will be missed by so many.
Daniel is survived by his parents Shantel Allman and Clint Allman (Heidi Hodgson) all of St. Maries; brothers Jake (Brandie) Boyd of Mississippi, Preston Boyd of St. Maries, and Zachary Dupree of St. Maries; sister Ashlynn Boyd of California; Uncle Jack (Melissa) Allman of Santa, Idaho; Uncle Matt (Rebekah) Myers of St. Maries; Aunt Janel Turkington of Spokane, Wash.; Aunt Vanna Shoopman of California; Aunt Debbie Turkington of Oregon; numerous maternal aunts and uncles; grandparents Linda Allman of Santa, Jack Allman of White Bird, Idaho, Mark Turkington of Fernwood, and Renee Shoopman of California; and cousins Kelton and Ellie Allman of Santa.
A memorial service will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Kootenai High School Gymnasium. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the school.
Please visit his online memorial at hodgefuneralhome.com.
