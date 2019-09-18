A celebration of life for Rita Kidder, 89, will be Friday, September 27, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Plummer Assembly of God Church, 34 County Line Road, Plummer, Idaho. A private family burial will be held prior to the service. Mrs. Kidder died Thursday, September 12 at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, Idaho from age-related causes.
Rita Mae Cain was born May 6, 1930 at Troy, Idaho to Robert and Ada Cain. Growing up on American Ridge between Troy and Kendrick was something she enjoyed reminiscing about with family, as were the great memories of Saturday nights in Kendrick. The family would wash and braid their horses’ tails so they would look their very best. Then they would take cream into the creamery, pick up a soda at the drug store and visit up and down Main Street. The evening would end by going to watch Roy Rogers at the theater where they had to have two showings because they couldn’t fit enough people in the theater at one time.
She attended schools in Troy, graduating in 1948. Following high school, Rita attended business school in Moscow and worked at the University of Idaho for a short time.
Rita met Bruce Kidder on a blind date set up by his sister Edna. A few short months later on June 14, 1953 they were married in Moscow. They made their home on the family farm in a beautiful valley two miles north of Plummer where they farmed and logged.
Rita was a homemaker, farm wife and bookkeeper for the family business. Her home was always open and welcoming and many a meal was shared around her table where lasting friendships were made. After 55 years of marriage, Bruce died in 2008. She continued living on the family farm until 2015 when she moved to Coeur d’Alene. She moved to Moscow in February of 2019 to be near her daughter.
Rita was active in church her whole life, teaching Sunday school, singing in Christmas cantatas and genuinely caring for people. In her latter years she kept up with friends and family by daily phone calls, which will be greatly missed. The delight of her life her life was her grands and greats.
Survivors include her three daughters, Debbie (Steve) Trujillo of Portland, Ore., Roxy Iverson of Portland and Marcella (Rudy) Goossen of Farmington, Wash.; 10 grandchildren, Tony Trujillo, Marissa Trujillo, Jon Haynes, Jesse Haynes, Josh Haynes, Hannah Haynes, Rachel Hoard, Elizabeth Haynes, Ruth Lowley, and Joseph Haynes; and 19 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Bruce and a sister, Gladys Wilson.
Kramer Funeral Home of Tekoa, Washington is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.
