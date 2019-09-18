Vernon L. Jorgensen, 82, resident of Fernwood, Idaho, died September 10, 2019 at his home. Vern was born September 11, 1936 to Charles and Blanche (VanCleaf) Jorgensen at Caldwell, Idaho. He grew up in Burns, Ore. Vern graduated from High School in Burns with the class of 1954.
Following High School, Vern began his truck driving career. He moved to Fernwood, and it was there that he met Vinnie Norton at Mary’s Rendezvous in Clarkia, Idaho. She was waiting tables, and he would come in with his son to eat. They were married April 17, 1970 at the Hitching Post in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. Vern worked for Bud McCall and Emerald Creek Garnet mill and later at Emerald Creek’s jig plant. He retired in 1996.
Vern loved to ride motorcycles. He and Vinnie would ride from Fernwood to British Columbia. It wasn’t uncommon for Vern and Vinnie to take off and ride to Elk River for ice cream cones. He enjoyed 4-wheeling with his family around Clarkia. He also enjoyed working on his property.
Vern learned to operate a computer. He was McGuyver-smart and could figure anything out but plumbing. Vern enjoyed listening to old country music. He once bought a new television; he couldn’t hear it, so he re-wired it so the speakers were behind him and he could hear better. His favorite TV shows were Tim the Tool Man, NCIS, Law and Order SUV and the Last Man Standing.
Vern is survived by his wife Vinnie at the family home and his son Jerry Jorgensen of LaGrande, Ore. Also surviving are his brother Darrell (Patty) Moss of Lewiston, two half sisters and two grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
No services will be held at this time. You can visit his memorial and sign his guest book at hodgefunealhome.com.
