On March 11, 2020, William “Bill” Brawley, passed peacefully at home in Medical Lake, WA surrounded by loved ones after a brief battle with cancer. Bill was born December 6, 1935, to Cecil and Velara Brawley in Green Forest, Arkansas as the second of four children, then raised near Fresno, CA.
Bill met the love of his life, Ruth Chitwood, at a fruit packing plant in Reedy, CA, and after a brief engagement the two were married Oct. 21, 1961. They were married nearly 60 years. On more than one occasion, including when they renewed their vows on the shore of Clear Lake for their 50th anniversary, Bill credited Ruth with saving him from his defiant, spirited, and self-destructive ways as a young man.
Anyone who met Bill knew within five minutes that he was an avid fisherman. It was his greatest passion, nearly as much so as his family, and was best when they share in it with him. If he wasn’t fishing, he was cleaning fish, or planning to fish again. He was the epitome of the saying, “a bad day fishing is better than a good day at work.”
That is not to say Bill didn’t work hard, not by any stretch. In the 70s, Bill and Ruth trekked north to Alaska, where he worked for seven years on the Trans-Alaska Pipeline. In the early 80s, they made their way to St. Maries as Bill finished his pipeline days. Bill worked at and retired from Potlatch. An opportunity then took them to Medical Lake, WA, 23 years ago.
Bill didn’t know a stranger, everyone was just a friend he hadn’t made yet. Bill loved all people. His open personality and big heart meant his ‘family’ was immense as he adopted, and was adopted, by many. Bill is survived by his wife Ruth, his sister Imogene (Brawley) Farnsworth, his sons Austin (Trudy) and Kenny Brawley, adopted son Bob (Renita) Radmer, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is Saturday, March 14 at 11 a.m. at the Hallet Baptist Church in Spokane, WA. Cheney Funeral Chapel, Cheney, WA.
