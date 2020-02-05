A Mass of Christian Burial for Gwendolyn SiJohn, 82, was Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Rose Creek Longhouse in Worley, Idaho. Rosary was recited Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at the Longhouse. Father Peter Byrne officiated and burial followed at the DeSmet Mission Cemetery at DeSmet. Gwen died Monday at Providence Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane.
She was born August 13, 1937 in Lovell Valley near Plummer, Idaho to Isaac and Evelyn (Bonamache) SiJohn. She attended schools in Plummer and was a lifelong Plummer area resident. She was married to Bazel Samuels and later married to William Briden. Gwen was a homemaker for most of her life.
Gwendolyn was a member of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe and the Sacred Heart Catholic Church at DeSmet. She was a loving mother, enjoyed Mariners Baseball, reading romance books and attending yard sales.
Survivors include her children, Ailene Samuels and Arlene Samuels, both of Spokane, Wash. James Samuels Sr. of Plummer, and Courtney SiJohn of Spokane; her siblings, Merle SiJohn Sr. of DeSmet, Peter Frank SiJohn of Plummer and Carole SiJohn of Plummer; 18 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her children, Loretta Samuels, Alberta Samuels, Mike Samuels Sr., Duane Samuels and Joseph Samuels; her siblings, Isaac SiJohn Jr., Inez SiJohn, Alvina ‘Bingo’ SiJohn, Maryann SiJohn, Janet SiJohn and John SiJohn.
Kramer Funeral Home of Tekoa, Wash. is caring for the family.
