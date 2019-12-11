Amy Julia Arneson, 78, resident of St. Maries, Idaho, died at Kootenai Medical Center December 1, 2019. She was born on July 1, 1941 to Donald and Ida (Grey) Smart in Seattle, Wash. The family moved to Taylor, Wisc. where she attended Taylor High School and graduated with the class of 1959. Following high school, Amy moved back to Seattle.
In May 1961, Amy married Jack Stendahl in Ballard, Wash. The couple had three children. The marriage later ended in divorce, and Amy moved to Auburn, Wash. where she became a CNA for Life Care of Auburn. She met Nichol Arneson and married him in November 2002.
Nick and Amy moved to Eatonville, Wash. She obtained a job managing Mill Village RV Park. She loved working for Jim Miller and worked for him for 11 years until she was unable to work due to a stroke. In April 2018 she moved to Valley Vista Care in St. Maries to be closer to family. Nick died October 14, 2019. Amy was a long time member of the Eagles Lodge in Eatonville where she had many friends and assisted with events on a regular basis.
Amy is survived by her children Jack “Jay” (Karen) Stendahl Jr. of Vashon Island, Wash. and Michelle (Derek) Darst of St. Maries; and brother Robert Smart of Blair, Wisc. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Nichol Arneson; sister Donna Engevold; brother George Smart; and son Scott Stendahl.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date and time in Wisconsin.
Commented