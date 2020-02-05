Alan Duane Wallace, 72, resident of St. Maries, Idaho, died at his home on January 24, 2020. Alan was born to John and Beulah (Zaworski) Wallace October 10, 1947 on the Navy base in Hawthorne, Nev.
He grew up wherever his father’s military career took the family, including Guam. Alan graduated from Helix High School with the class of 1965. Following high school, he enlisted into the U.S. Army.
Once he was honorably discharged, Alan became a member of the American Legion, he worked in maintenance for rental properties, and he also traveled to various places for work. Around 1974, Alan followed his sister Karen Martinez Ross to St. Maries where he resided for 46 years. He has had a close relationship with his niece Jessica Eells.
Alan loved collecting guns. He was an avid reader and coin collector. He enjoyed collecting WWI and WWII memorabilia, he was a great storyteller. Alan was an educated man and inventor. He currently has a patent on one of his inventions. He had a compassion for animals, oftentimes feeding the stray cats and dogs in town.
Alan will be remembered as a true and honest man who had a big heart. He will be missed.
Alan is survived by his sisters Linda Medero of El Cajon, Calif., Judith Larson (Charles) of La Mesa, Calif., Karen Martinez Ross of St. Maries and Margo Haines Monroe of San Diego, Steve Burkholder, Florida, 10 nieces; four nephews; 12 great nephews and nieces; and five great-great nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents and his favorite aunt, Ruby Burkholder.
A graveside service will be Friday, February 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Military Honors presented. A gathering of family and friends will follow at The Grapple. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Benewah County Humane Society, 53 Robinson Lane, St. Maries, ID 83861.
Please visit Alan’s online memorial at hodgefuneralhome.com.
