Dean C. Gentry (83) longtime St. Maries, ID resident passed away at Benewah Community Hospital on April 20, 2020. He was born to Clair and Marie (Caldwell) Gentry on July 15, 1936 in Moscow, ID. Dean grew up in Weiser, ID on his family’s farm. He graduated from Weiser High School with the class of 1954.
Following high school, Dean attended University of Idaho. While attending college, he served in the Air Force National Guard and Army National Guard. He briefly worked as a farmer with his family before he decided farming was not for him. In 1959 he graduated with a BA in Business.
He went to work for Safeway for a short time until a position with First Security Bank in Lewiston, ID opened up. He worked for the Lewiston and Moscow branches before moving to St. Maries in 1963. It was then he started as assistant manager of First Security Bank, and he met Glenda Smith. The couple dated on and off for years before they married on May 27, 1971 in Coeur d’ Alene, ID. Dean retired from First Security Bank in 1992.
Dean and Glenda spent a lifetime of adventures and road trips together. Every weekend they would go for rides. He was also one of the biggest fans the St. Maries Lumberjack volleyball players had ever had. Although he heavily supported all Lumberjack sports, volleyball was one sport he never missed a game. Dean also enjoyed working on his river lot and loved picking huckleberries. He would give away huckleberries to friends in lieu of goodies they would bring him in return.
Most of all, Dean cared about the St. Maries community. He spent countless hours working on the Hughes House, golf course, and other county buildings around town. Dean was also a member of the St. Maries Elks and Eagles.
Dean is survived by his wife Glenda at their home in St. Maries and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Deborah Gentry. At this time, no services are planned.
Please visit his online memorial at hodgefuneralhome.com.
