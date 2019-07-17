Beloved mother, grandmother and friend, Arlyss Sherrard Odegaard, died July 15, 2019. Arlyss was born in St. Maries, Idaho May 31, 1936. She attended public school in St. Maries until the death of both of her parents, which required her to move to Hot Springs, Mont. to finish high school.
Upon graduation she moved back to St. Maries where she eventually met and married Delmar Odegaard. She remained married to Delmar Odegaard until his death on January 23, 1997. They had five children together. Following Delmar’s death, Arlyss married Donald Reed who she remained married to until his death.
Arlyss lead a full and wonderful life. Anyone who knew her understood the very kind and caring nature she possessed. The Odegaard residence was a magnet in the neighborhood for all the children to come and hang out. Her five children were a handful, but Arlyss was always patient and kind. She never cursed, yelled, drank or smoked but always treated everyone with love and kindness. Arlyss was full of love and kindness for all people. She always had time and a smile for everybody.
Arlyss had many hobbies over the course of her life. She was an excellent cook. She loved canning and gardening. Her pickles were highly desired, as well as all of the other “goodies” she created. Arlyss was very artistic at arts and crafts. She spent a great deal of time making quilts, macramé, Christmas decorations and many other wonderful things. Arlyss loved to visit with her numerous friends and relatives. She had many brothers and sisters, all of whom preceded her in death.
Surviving Arlyss are her five children: Brian Odegaard, Craig Odegaard, Eric Odegaard, Doug Odegaard and Kirsten Odegaard. There are numerous grandchildren and a new great granddaughter whom Arlyss never had the chance to meet, Reagan Odegaard.
A graveside service will be July 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery 17599 ID-5, St. Maries, Idaho 83861.
English Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign her online memorial at englishfuneralchapel.com.
