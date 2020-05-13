Gordon McFee, 82, passed away on May 5, 2020 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. He was born on October 31, 1937 in St. Maries, Idaho to Clarance and Irene (Aldrich) McFee.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia McFee and his son, Joe McFee.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Should friends desire, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
The McFee family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
