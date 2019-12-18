Former St. Maries businessman Lloyd A. Wellock died Thursday, December 5, 2019. He was born September 9, 1946 in Estevan, Sask, Canada to Hornby and Adela (Jahn) Wellock.
Lloyd graduated from Estevan Collegiate in 1965; after high school, Lloyd attended Bemidji State University where he played hockey and graduated with an accounting degree in 1969.
For many years Lloyd worked as an accountant in the oil and gas industry, which moved him and his family all over the United States. Lloyd settled down and purchased an accounting practice in St. Maries, Idaho in 1983, and St. Maries and Hayden, Idaho became his home for the next several years.
He enjoyed spending time at the Eagles Lodge, camping, traveling all over the U.S. and Canada and playing cards. He was known for his quick wit and ability to make everyone around him laugh
Lloyd is survived by his children Jodi (Guy) Mequon, Wisc.; Tyson (Kimbra) West Seattle, Wash.; Angela (Rick) Spirit Lake, Idaho; Mike (Carol) Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho; and Mark Lake Tahoe, Calif.; his brother Keith (Therese) High River, Alberta, Canada; and grandchildren Daniel, Sean, Jessica, Josh, Garner, McKinley and Aurora; as well as nieces and nephews.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife Charlene, and grandson Andrew.
The family would like to thank the staff of Life Care Coeur d’Alene and Hospice, for their kindness and compassion during Lloyd’s illness.
Per Lloyd’s wishes no funeral will be held, instead there will be a celebration of life planned for the spring of 2020.
