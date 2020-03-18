Linda Pauline St. John (70) longtime St. Maries, ID resident passed away at Kootenai Health March 11, 2020. She was born to John and Dorothy (Orlikowski) Edwards on July 17, 1949 in Port Angeles, WA. In 1954 Linda’s family moved to Lewiston, ID where she attended grade school. In 1957, the family again relocated moving to the Benewah Valley. Linda attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and then St. Maries High School graduating with the class of 1967.
Following high school, Linda went to work as a bookkeeper for her father’s lumber mill (Edward’s Mill) which at the time was located on the Benewah. On December 27, 1969 Linda married her high school sweetheart Lee St. John in St. Maries, ID. Lee was enlisted in the Army, and while he was in boot camp, she stayed in St. Maries.
When Lee was stationed in Quonset Point, RI, Linda went to join him, and their first child, Mark, was born. She worked at the local Sears until they returned to Idaho in 1973. Linda returned to Edward’s Mill as a bookkeeper (this time in Milltown), and their two children, Brian and Sarah, were born soon after. In the early 1990’s, she worked for an equipment broker as a bookkeeper, and she retired in the early 2000’s.
Linda enjoyed traveling, specifically the road trips she took with her sister Kathy and her mother to Port Angeles. She thoroughly enjoyed trips to Oregon to see her good friend Linda Theiss, and daughter Sarah. She spent many summer afternoons on her patio swing, with her great friend Penny, enjoying the sunshine, and the sound of her wind chimes. In the summer months she also enjoyed driving her “Grandpup” Sage around in their side by side.
When her eyes were good, she loved to crochet, sew, and read. She was also quite the Domino player, and you knew when you sat down with her that she’d likely win the game. Most important, she loved when her children and grandchildren would visit. She loved having company, and her home was used often for gatherings.
In the 47 years that Lee and Linda made their home on St. John Lane, they welcomed travelers from near and far, including six exchange students, adopted family, friends of friends, and perfect strangers. Their home was a place of sharing and acceptance. Linda was always there with her gentle laugh and warm smile.
Linda is survived by her sons Mark (Aja) St. John and Brian (Laci) St. John both of St. Maries, ID; daughter Sarah St. John (Justin Ballew) of St. Maries, ID; brother Gary Edwards of St. Maries, ID; sister Kathy (Greg) Dompier of Spokane, WA; mother in-law Louisa St. John of Coeur d’ Alene, ID; brothers in-law Larry St. John of Coeur d’ Alene, ID, Loren St. John of Tulsa, OK; sisters in-law Gwen Edwards and Vanessa Gail Edwards both of St. Maries, ID, Mary (Bob) Spray of Coeur d’ Alene, ID, and Linnell Bradetich of Coeur d’ Alene, ID, Catherine (David) Durkin Tapken of Liberty Lake, WA; exchange daughters Tabitha Brosnan, Tamara Polakova, Rahel, Ninka, Ona, and Ula; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; seven adopted grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Lewis “Lee” St. John; brother Ken Edwards; and granddaughter Bella St. John.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Please visit her online memorial at hodgefuneralhome.com.
