Marmaduke “Duke” Harris (94) well known St. Maries, ID area resident, died peacefully in his sleep on March 16, 2020 in Coeur d’Alene, ID. Duke was born January 5, 1926 to M.M. Harris and Helen (Mackey) Harris – both longtime citizens of St. Maries and St Joe City.
A graduate of the SMHS Class of 1944, Duke always dreamed of flying airplanes. With diploma-in-hand, he married his high-school sweetheart, Glenda Michael, and immediately enrolled in the newly formed U.S. Army Air Force. He proved to be a skilled aviator, and this led him to a distinguished career as a single-seat fighter pilot in the U.S Air Force. He survived numerous combat missions in both the Korean War and the Vietnam War and was awarded the Silver Star and multiple Bronze Stars.
Duke loved travel and his military pursuits took him and his young family on a series of adventures around the world. At the end of a 28-year military career, he retired with the rank of colonel.
A man of multiple talents, Duke’s retirement from the military opened the door to many new possibilities, including a return to his childhood home. Duke and Glenda built a new home in Santa and quickly became a guiding force in the development of the area. Duke’s work included the design and construction of numerous homes and buildings including the Fernwood fire station, and the Santa-Fernwood water treatment facility. Never one to rest, Duke also became a valued board member of the Clearwater Power Company.
After Glenda’s unexpected passing in 2005, Duke married another long-time St. Maries area resident, Lois (Peet) Baldwin. Duke immediately became a loved and respected member of Lois’s family.
Duke is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Glenda and his oldest son, Michael. He is survived by three children – Susan, Carole and Steven, eight grandchildren, sevent great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
There are no services planned at this time. The family thanks everyone for their thoughts and prayers.
