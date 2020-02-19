Edmund Noah Reaves, Jr., beloved husband and father, died February 13, 2020 at the age of 84. Recently of Rathdrum, Idaho, Ed was born in Fredonia, Kansas January 3, 1936 to the late Orabelle and Edmund Reaves, Sr.
Ed moved to St. Maries, Idaho in 1953. There he met and married the love of his life, Doris Kingsley, on August 29, 1955. Ed is survived by his wife, Doris, and four children, Cheryl Brooten, Richard (Kristi) Reaves, Judy (Keith) Thomas and Robert (Sandi) Reaves as well as seven brothers and sisters. He was a much loved grandfather to Crystal, Lacey, Seth, Lindsay, Jason, Nikki, Noah and Jena; great grandfather to Jadyn, Larkin, Rykin, Vivienne and Archer and uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Ed was very active in his church, serving as an elder at First Lutheran of Spirit Lake. Other avocations were ham radio, snowmobiling, gardening, hunting and fishing. He was instrumental in setting up a 911 system in Bonner County and in building the community center in Blanchard. He was a first responder.
Ed worked for many years as head sawyer and millwright in the St. Maries and Fernwood mills. Living much of his life in St. Maries and Fernwood, he retired in 1994 and moved to Blanchard where Ed and Doris lived for 20 years before relocation to Rathdrum.
Memorial services were Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church of Spirit Lake, 32529 6th Ave. Memorials may be made to the First Lutheran building fund, PO Box 100, Spirit Lake ID, 83869.
Please visit Edmund’s online memorial at yatesfuneralhomes.com.
