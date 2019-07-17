A Mass of Christian Burial for Michael T. George Sr., 64, will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Evan Abraham Longhouse at DeSmet, Idaho. Rosary was recited Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. at the Longhouse. Father Peter Byrne will officiate at the services and burial will follow at the DeSmet Mission Cemetery.
Michael died July 2nd in Paris, France while on vacation.
He was born April 25, 1955 at Spokane, Wash. to Oswald George and Felicity Ford. He was raised in the DeSmet area. He attended the DeSmet Mission School and the Chemawa Indian School in Salem, Ore. He attended the University of Oregon and later moved back to the DeSmet area. He has lived in Tensed for the past 24 years.
Michael worked for the Coeur d’Alene Tribe as a firefighter in the Natural Resources Department. His firefighting radio handle was grey horse. He later worked as a safety management officer for Natural Resources. He had been in failing health for the past few years.
He was a member of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church at DeSmet.
Michael is survived by his children, Michael George Jr. of Tensed, two step children, Dawn Tonasket and Dominic Tonasket, both of Spokane; 11 grandchildren; his siblings, Victor Ford Lumpry, Raymond Swan, Ozzie George, Becky Martinez, John Martinez, Angeline Martinez and Magnus Swan; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oswald George and Felicity Ford; his son Zachary George, and five siblings, Pierre Ford, Jerry Ford, Cynthia George, Jenna Martinez and Sheila Gholson.
Kramer Funeral Home of Tekoa, Wash.is caring for the family.
