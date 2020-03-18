JoAnn Marie Blacker (85) longtime resident of St. Maries, ID passed away at Advanced Healthcare of Coeur d’ Alene on March 13, 2020. She was born to Daniel and Harriet (Bates) Ahr on March 16, 1934 in Mercier, CA. In 1952, Jo graduated from high school in Phoenix, AZ. She then attended Spokane Business College and obtained a job at Kershaws.
While living in Spokane, Jo met Wilder “Bruce” Blacker at a USO dance. On February 2, 1952 the couple married after three dates. After their wedding, Jo lived in St. Maries on her family’s ranch while Bruce was stationed in Korea. When Bruce returned, they moved to Great Falls, MT. Bruce’s military career took he and Jo to Merced, CA, Chatoreau France, Austin, TX, Omaha, NE, Riverside, CA, and Washington, DC. In 1972 Bruce retired and the family returned to St. Maries. Jo then stayed home to take care of her children. Once her children were grown, she opened The Clay Shed in the basement of the bowling alley. She later moved the shop next door to their home on 4th street. After years of running The Clay Shed, Jo sold the business and kept herself busy with woodworking.
Such a talented lady, Jo enjoyed arts, crafts, and wood working. She also enjoyed golf and was an avid bowler. She enjoyed road trips up the St. Joe River and loved to sight see, and for those who knew her, knew she very much enjoyed working in her yard. Jo was also a member of Eastern Star.
Jo is survived by her children Michael (Dot) Blacker of Lompoc, CA, Skip (Carlynn) Blacker of Grand Junction, CO, and Janice Blacker of Post Falls, ID. Also surviving are five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, three nieces, and three nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bruce Blacker, and sisters Janice Ahr and Irene Ahr.
A memorial graveside service is planned for Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11:00 am at Woodlawn Cemetery in St. Maries, ID.
