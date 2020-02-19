Nancy Kay Goodell, 62,of Salmon, Idaho, died February 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. A memorial service will be in Salmon at a later date.
Nancy was born March 18, 1957 in St. Maries, Idaho, one of seven children born to William and Maxine (Swatman) Caswell Jr. She grew up in St. Maries where she attended primary Catholic school and St. Maries High School, graduating in 1975. Nancy enrolled in the Portland Community College where she received her Associate of Arts Degree as a sign language interpreter.
She met Randy Goodell in St. Maries and the two were married March 24, 1979. To this union three children were born: Carmen, Amanda and Philip. They lived in St. Maries and Lewiston for a few short years before settling back in Salmon in 1981.
Nancy worked at the 28 Club while she helped with the family ranch and raised their children. She was active in the St. Charles Catholic Church, Altar Society and coffee groups. She enjoyed quilting, bowling, reading, genealogy, ranch history, cooking and canning fruit from their orchard; but her two-year-old grandson was the apple of her eye.
Nancy joined the Salmon Elks Lodge 1620 in 1999 and was Salmon’s first female Exalted Ruler in 2008. She worked in the Lodge as the bar manager for several years.
Spending holidays with her extended family at the Blue Ox in St. Maries while enjoying the Labor Day fireworks was always a favorite of Nancy’s. It became a tradition that everyone treasured and looked forward to.
Nancy is survived by her husband Randy Goodell of Salmon, three children: Carmen Goodell of Berkeley, Calif., Amanda (Chris) Tschauder of Imperial Beach, Calif., Philip Goodell of Salmon; grandson Jameson Tschauder of Imperial Beach; two sisters: Lynn Pugh of Wellton, Arizona, Cindi Cope of Kendrick, Idaho; two brothers: Mark (Vickie) Caswell of Superior, Mont. and Chuck (Sue) Caswell of Post Falls, Idaho, and many nieces and nephews.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, step mother Lois Caswell, and brothers Michael and Vance.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge at 375 East 100 South, Salt Lake City, Utah 84111.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Jones and Casey Funeral Home of Salmon.
Condolences and memories may be sent to the family by visiting our website at jonesandcaseyfh.com.
Commented