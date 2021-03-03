Warren Harmon (81) the youngest child of Kenneth and Elvira Harmon passed away February 19th, 2021 at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d’ Alene, ID. He was born and raised in South Dakota.
After high school, he enlisted in the US Navy exploring the world, while serving his country. Warren made his home in Renton, WA. where he raised his family. He was a member of the Carpenters Union Local 30, until his retirement.
He settled in St. Maries, ID living out his dreams and enjoying retirement. He is survived by his sister Kathy, three children Ken, Teresa, Jeff and daughter in-law Jennifer, five grandkids Zack, Hayley, Adry, Isabel, and Jeff Jr.
He will always be loved.
