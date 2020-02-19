Thomas E. McQuade Jr., 50,, lifelong resident of the Marble Creek area near Calder, Idaho, died at his home February 11, 2020. He was born to Thomas Sr. and Karen (Green) McQuade May 28, 1969 in St. Maries, Idaho. Tom grew up on his family’s homestead near Marble Creek. He attended grade school in Calder and Avery. In 1987, he graduated from St. Maries High School.
Following high school, Tom went to work in the woods for Big Creek Forestry. In 1990 he went to work for the US Forest Service as a horse packer and trail crew, and he still logged during the months he was off from the Forest Service. It was during his time at the Forest Service he met Renee Cornell. After years of friendship, they started dating. In 1998 they married at Red Ives in front of the ranger’s cabin.
In 1996 Tom attended trade school at Montana State University, studying horseshoeing and blacksmithing. Tom was a “Jack of all trades” and was a very talented equipment operator, welder and fabricator. His leather work was beautiful and was a hobby he enjoyed. Tom was a life-long member of St. Joe Valley Search and Rescue, and he also volunteered as a firefighter, EMT and ambulance driver.
He was a very patient teacher and appreciated the opportunity to share his knowledge and skills with anyone who was interested. He enjoyed the mountains, his mules and horses and viewing wildlife. He was a man that would do anything for anyone without expecting anything in return. He will be missed by his family and friends.
Tom is survived by his wife Renee at their home near Marble Creek; children Thomas McQuade, Victor McQuade and Clayton McQuade, all of Marble Creek. Also surviving are his parents Tom and Karen McQuade of Marble Creek; siblings David (Victoria) McQuade of Ulestraten, Netherlands, Patrick (Mary Therese) McQuade of Plummer, Idaho, Denis (Ann) McQuade of Plummer, Brother Daniel of Silver City, NM, Andrea (Todd) Hanson of Calder, Gloria (David) Crousser of Grangeville, Idaho, Gina (Denny) LaVe of Worley, Idaho, and Sister Roseann of Spokane Valley, Wash.; numerous nieces and nephews.
Rosary was recited February 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Carmel Of The Holy Trinity in Spokane Valley, Wash. A Requiem Mass followed at 11 a.m. Tom was laid to rest in the Green Family Cemetery in Calder, and a gathering of family and friends was held at the Calder School.
