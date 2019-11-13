Toni Lee Huff, 69, resident of St. Maries, Idaho, died November 4, 2019 at Mountain Valley of Cascadia in Kellogg, Idaho surrounded by her family. She was born to Utah Tony A. and Bonnie (Paul) Huff February 26, 1950 in Wardner, Idaho.
Toni attended school in Kellogg before her family relocated to Spokane, Wash. Over the years she spent time in Spokane, Ritzville, Moses Lake and the Silver Valley.
Toni raised her children in the Silver Valley; she was a homemaker and stayed at home to care for her family. Sewing was one of her talents, and she was amazing at it. She sold her hand-sewn crafts to help support her family. Toni moved to St. Maries in the early 90s where she went to work at Minerva’s. Her past experiences were cooking, waitressing and bartending.
Visits with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was something Toni looked forward to. Although she loved them all the same, she was especially smitten by her great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed attending yard sales and thrift store shopping. Camping, fishing and playing in the water were some of the enjoyments she loved to share with her children as they grew up.
Toni is survived by her children Jeri Huff, Sondra (Paul) Huff of Page, Idaho; Kris (Brynn) Huff of Moses Lake, Wash.; and Sommer (Beau) Crouch of Orofino, Idaho; her mother, Bonnie Huff; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father and her brothers, Tim Huff and Fred Huff.
A Celebration of life will be in the spring so no snow is a threat for out of town & state family. Please visit her online memorial at hodgefuneralhome.com.
