Lawrence Warner Derry, 85, longtime resident of St. Maries, Idaho, died September 25, 2019. He was born to Mark and Luella (Myrtle) Derry March 19, 1934 in St. Maries.
Larry attended grade school in Emida and Sanders. He briefly attended St. Maries High School before going to work to haul hay out of Fernwood and Emida to the horse track in Coeur d’ Alene.
Larry married his neighbor Sharon Carpenter on October 11, 1952. The couple made their home in St. Maries and started a family. Larry went to work for Carney Pole for six years and then for Clarence Shepherd for two years, hauling logs. He found a 1958 Auto Car concrete truck in Pennsylvania that he bought and converted into his first logging truck.
Always one for adventure and challenge, Larry briefly moved his family to Fairbanks, AK where he hauled pipe and supplies for the Alaska Pipeline in 1975. After a year, the family returned to St. Maries where he continued to haul logs. In June 1980, the family moved to Klawock, AK. Larry hauled logs for Sealy, Inc for three years.
He returned to St. Maries for a brief time before moving to, and remaining in, Alaska for a much longer stint and worked for Gillings and Lewis and Phoenix Log. He also owned and operated his own logging company - Horizon Log, and at one time he owned 47 logging trucks. He and Sharon eventually returned to St. Maries in 2002 and brought a smaller fleet of trucks back with them. Larry never fully retired from his company. He continued to manage the business and mechanic as necessary.
In 2003, Larry was awarded the Idaho Small Business Man of the Year and was invited to the White House for dinner by the George W. Bush Administration. Unfortunately he and Sharon were unable to attend, but he was proud of the honor. He was a hard worker, putting in countless hours. Regardless of the toll of his work week, he always had time for his family. Sundays were always reserved for Sharon and his children. Larry enjoyed boating and swimming, classic cars, snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, camping and flying.
At one time, Larry owned his own plane and hoped to get his pilot’s license but was too busy to obtain this goal. Luckily he had a friend who was a pilot and they were able to explore Southeast Alaska together. Larry was an avid reader, especially Westerns and current affairs. Larry was well known for his wonderful sense of humor and his playful demeanor.
Larry is survived by his wife Sharon Derry; children Gary Derry of St. Maries, Darla Dawson of Wasilla, AK; and Ron “Mouse” Derry of St. Maries; siblings Markita Apperson of Hamilton, Mont., Paul (Doris) Derry of Coeur d’ Alene, and Lewis Keith “Butch” Derry of St. Maries; granddaughter Amberlee Dawson; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings Ila Kibbee, Charles Derry, James Derry and Barbara Sperber; and son in-law Ronald Dawson.
A graveside memorial service will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in St. Maries with a gathering of family and friends to follow at the Cormana Building.
Please visit Larry’s online memorial at hodgefuneralhome.com.
