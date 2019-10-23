Pastor David ‘Spike’ Lance Shine, age 79, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2019, at the Hospice House of North Idaho. He was born on November 18, 1939, in Walla Walla, Washington to Robert and Mildred Shine.
He moved to Richland, WA as a small child and graduated from Richland High School. He graduated college from Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, WA and went to work at Hanford. He then attended seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota.
After Seminary graduation, he served as a pastor to many churches in Wisconsin, Illinois, Washington, and Idaho. He served as the first Protestant Chaplain at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Washington for many years. He retired as a pastor at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church in St. Maries, Idaho.
They moved to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho in 2013. Spike loved the Lord; he was the happiest when writing or preaching a sermon. With stronger faith than most, he was a man of few worldly wants and was generous to a fault. He was very proud of his Norwegian heritage.
Spike is survived by his wife, Golda; a son, Patrick (Linda) Shine; a daughter, Kirsten; and 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by both parents and his sister, Pamela.
Any memorial donations can be made to the Hospice House of North Idaho, 2290 W Prairie Ave, Coeur d’ Alene, ID 83815.
Memorial services will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 8134 North Meyer Rd. Post Falls, Idaho on Saturday October 26th at 11:00 am with lunch to follow.
English Funeral Chapel, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho has been entrusted with Spike’s care and services.
