I typically do not chime in on these topics due to where I work, but I recently read an article in the Gazette Record from the November 6 issue titled “Mayor Says fee is unjust.” In this article, the reporter mentions a phone call where the mayor tells the sheriff that he can fund his own police department, for less money than the city is currently paying the county for police coverage and pay the officers well.
The following opinions are my personal opinions and not necessarily those of my colleagues.
Now I do not have a college degree, but I did graduate high school here in St. Maries and I can tell you, mathematically speaking, his numbers do not add up.
To have three full time patrol officer’s wages alone at a decent pay, I used twenty dollars an hour based off of the wage of Benewah County deputies, which is around average if not a bit below, for Idaho law enforcement. Wages alone would total $124,800 a year.
This of course is assuming they do not get holiday pay or overtime because as we know criminal activity does not take place at the end of an officer’s shift or on holidays. This is wages only and not accounting for benefits, which typically wages and decent benefits can easily reach up to $80,000 - $90,000 total for one officer a year.
With three patrol staff maintaining 16 hour a day seven days a week coverage looks good on paper, but once you factor in sick days and vacation this will not be possible unless the city is planning on giving a lot of overtime.
Now that we have covered wages to run a police department, let’s bring in vehicles. So, I am assuming the mayor would like the officers to patrol in cars not bicycles, I could be wrong. A new vehicle alone can cost between $25,000 and $30,000 unequipped which means no light bar, radio, siren, partition or radar unit. To get a vehicle equipped it can cost between $10,000 and $15,000. So, for one car you are looking at $35,000 - $45,000. Now times that by three and you get $105,000 to $135,000.
I know everyone reading this is thinking, well they could get used cars at a lower cost. The answer is yes, they can. But you still have to get the used vehicle equipped and we all know that a used car is always as reliable as a new car. So now you add in repair costs on top of it.
Sure, there are pros and cons to used vs. new. However, as a resident of St. Maries, I want these police vehicles to be reliable and not break down if an officer gets into a pursuit or breaks down while responding to a 911 call. You might be able to get away with purchasing two vehicles, but let’s hope one doesn’t break down or it’s time to bring out those bicycles.
On top of salaries and vehicles you also have to factor in fuel and equipment. For equipment you have shirt, pants, and duty belts with attachments which costs vary a bit depending on brands so I am not going to even try to price that.
Firearms, ammunition, and ballistic vests are also a pretty penny. Vests alone can reach up to $1,500 and you replace vests after so many years of use and for every time you get a new officer because we all know people do not all come in the same size and we want to make sure our officer’s are as safe as possible.
So, let’s recap so far with low end yearly costs:
Salaries = $80,000 x 3 $240,000 (Does not include overtime and holiday pay)
Vehicles (Repair) = $10,000
Vehicle equipment = $15,000 (For maintaining and/or purchasing new lightbar, siren, radios if something goes out, which in my experience will happen and these are not cheap)
Fuel = $5,000 (Which, let’s be honest, is a low-ball estimate)
Uniforms = $1,000
Officer Equipment = $2,000 (hopefully a portable radio doesn’t break, because there goes the balance of this line item)
Computer Software fees: $15,000 (For police reports, incident logging, name files, etc.)
I have forgotten a few things in the yearly costs I am sure, but the total so far is $288,000 yearly and does not include any dispatching if the city has to get their own dispatch center or continue paying the county for use of their dispatch. Also not included is the up-front costs of buying all of the cars and equipment.
While I will say, with low estimates on a lot of those line items it isn’t over much, but these are low estimates as previously stated. Also, this is not paying the officer’s well as the mayor said he would.
Now that we have seen some numbers, I can say that the statement is false and we as a city should continue with the contract as we are saving a lot more money yearly than what I have listed I’m sure.
Maybe we should ask ourselves what would we actually gain from pulling the contract? More coverage? No. The county covers the city of St. Maries 16 hours a day, seven days a week, which is what the Mayor says he wants. Money? No, we would actually lose money. Control over police force perhaps?
(All costs were calculated using Benewah County Sheriffs Office budgets and condensing down to a three-man police force. All budget info is available to the public.)
Tyler Morris is the Benewah County Jail Commander and works at the sheriff’s office.
