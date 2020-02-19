Back in 2016, billionaire Michael Bloomberg took part in a Distinguished Speakers Series at the University of Oxford Saïd Business School. During his speech, he talked about how he could teach anyone to be a farmer.
“Anybody, even some people in this room, no offense intended, to be a farmer. It’s a process. You dig a hole, you put a seed in, put dirt on top, add water and up comes the corn,” he explained. “...you could learn that.”
According to the billionaire, it’s as simple as putting a piece of metal in a machine.
“Then we had 300 years of the industrial society. You put the piece of metal on the lathe, you turn the crank in the direction of the arrow and you can have a job,” he shrugged. “And we created a lot of jobs. At one point 98 percent of the world worked in agriculture. Today it’s two percent of the United States.”
Bloomberg said we’re now in an “information economy,” where the goal is to replace people with technology.
“The skillsets you have to learn is how to think and analyze,” he said. “And that’s a whole degree-level different. You have to have a different skillset. You have to have a lot more gray matter.”
He went on to say, “It’s not clear the teachers can teach or the students can learn, and so the challenge of society of finding jobs for these people, who we can take care of giving them a roof over their head and a meal in their stomach and a cell phone and a car and that sort of thing,” the Daily Caller reported.
What Bloomberg said is precisely why people in flyover hate billionaire city schmucks like him. They sit on their thrones and look down on people who do an honest day’s work.
Farming isn’t just throwing a seed in a hole and watering it.
Farming is getting up early to feed the animals.
Farming is shoveling snowing and facing tough weather conditions to make sure crops are protected and animals are taken care of.
Farming is continually walking a colicing horse around so it doesn’t die.
Farming is bartering with neighbors so everyone can have various crops, milk and livestock.
Farming is chopping wood for heat and canning your harvest to store for winter.
Farming is much, much more than a seed and some dirt.
Come to flyover, Mr. Bloomberg. I can introduce you to plenty of my neighbors who are farmers and homesteaders. They can give you a lesson or two.
Reprinted from Townhall.com.
