This doesn’t seem to be controversial.
But then, with Leftists these days, nothing is normal.
It seems reasonable that 48 years after Title IX was passed that girls and women can expect an equal opportunity to play sports. In fact, any suggestion today that boys be given preferential treatment over girls in sports would be ridiculed.
Except, to people on the Left, nothing is ridiculous.
The idea to give males preferential treatment over females was all the rage among protesters at the state capitol in Boise last week.
A small bunch of them turned out to voice their support for boys replacing girls in sports. They did not say it that way of course.
They said they were protesting in favor of transgender rights.
So the backstory starts a few weeks earlier when Rep. Barbara Ehardt sponsored legislation that would ban transgender women and girls from replacing not-transgender women and girls on female teams.
To translate that into English, the law would dictate that any male who says he is a female could not compete against females who are female.
The law would apply to teams supported with your tax dollars. That would include all high school teams.
Two things:
Some critics say this is a solution in search of a problem. They question why the legislature should busy itself with something that isn’t happening. Except it is.
Boys who identify as girls are competing against girls with more frequency. Typically, although not always, the boys who identify as girls win. No surprise, they are bigger, faster, stronger.
They are after all, male.
A lot of people – especially people with daughters – think that is unfair and they want it stopped. So it’s not only Idaho. Several states are considering legislation to fix what they see is a problem.
That is, they want to protect the rights girls and women gained under Title IX. Again, that doesn’t seem to be controversial.
Critics on the Left don’t see it that way. They charge that any law prohibiting boys who say they are girls from competing against girls as discrimination against transgender people.
If you follow the logic, good – because we’re missing it.
Second: Nobody who supports and defends the rights of girls and women in athletics wants any harm to come to any transgender person. That also seems fair enough, but it’s not.
Instead, the Left charges that people who defend the simple notion that girls shouldn’t lose a spot on the team to a boy, are hate mongers.
Presumably that same crowd likes the concept of Title IX. That is, they support the idea that girls should have equal opportunity in athletics.
Right up until, that is, a boy says he is a girl and wants your daughter’s spot on the team.
Ridiculous.
DAN HAMMES is publisher of the Gazette Record.
