Who are these people and why are they in charge?
A couple items hit the news recently that should have sane voters everywhere asking those questions. And while these particular news items are fairly recent, the trend has been with us for some time – and only seems to be accelerating.
Trend?
Yeah, we’ve all seen it: the absolutely ridiculous, infinitely absurd propositions spewed by the liberal set that eventually worm their way into the mainstream.
Let’s start this off with the genius-set in Colorado.
As it turns out, sex offenders have feelings too – and the people in charge of sex offenders in Colorado want to protect those feelings.
Other people, as in those sane voters referenced above, care little if a sex offender has hurt feelings. In fact, our polling indicates just the opposite. Our poll shows most people agree pain should be a part of some sex offender’s rehabilitation.
But don’t trust us. Conduct your own research. Ask a friend what should happen to a child molester.
See – lightning does strike.
This is one instance where a media poll is actually accurate. Most people – sane people – don’t much like sex offenders and care very little about their feelings.
But “most people” aren’t the people on the Sex Offender Management Board in Colorado. They DO care about hurt feelings and sex offenders.
That’s why they agreed never-ever again to ever call a sex offender – a sex offender. Instead, they will be called “adults who commit sexual offenses.”
And no, we’re not making this up. As one member of the Sex Offender Management Board said the change “. . . avoids the labeling term that has negative impact on those who commit sex offense.”
It is bad enough she doesn’t want “negative impacts” associated with sex crimes. Sex crimes, after all, are such positive experiences - especially for the victims.
But the fact she believes that tripe is even more astounding.
Our second this-is-insane-but-they-act-like-it’s-normal example comes from California. Which goes without saying - of course California is a leader in the ridiculous.
We’ve all read about the recent looting at high-end retail stores. Crowds of people rush into a store, overwhelming security and staff, and steal as much as possible before fleeing.
Now looting is not a new thing for big cities. What is different is the absence of rioting and burning stuff BEFORE the looting – as we saw during the summer of 2020.
Instead our new, improved class of looters skip the wailing about social justice and bad police etc. etc. etc. Instead they devote all their energy and efforts to stealing. It is a more efficient use of their time.
But that’s not the only difference.
Those looters you’ve seen on TV looting stores? Those aren’t looters. Experts tell us – and what would we do without experts? – that calling the people who looted stores, looters, is racist.
You figure it out, because we can’t.
So, instead of talk about how to stop the looting, we have a discussion about the racism because looters are called looters.
But looters aren’t the only victims of racism. Math students, it seems, also suffer at the hands of racists.
Seriously, math is racist.
This item comes from Oregon. Oregon may be second to California for the absurd, but it is gaining fast.
The Oregon Department of Education encouraged teachers early this year to register for training for something called “ethno-mathematics.”
And shame on you if you are unaware of ethno-mathematics. It’s the latest rage among the liberal set. It seems that ethno-mathematics demonstrates that White supremacy manifests itself in finding the right answer.
Get it now?
Math teachers, unlike professors of women studies for example, are real sticklers. You know the type. They stand in front of the class and insist there is only one correct answer to a problem. What’s more, students who don’t get the right answer are said to be wrong.
There you have it. Proof positive that math is racist.
The training Oregon want to inflict on teachers claims that expecting correct answers in math reflects “the white supremacy culture.”
In addition, teaches will be told that “the concept that mathematics being purely objective is unequivocally false” and “the idea that there are always right and wrong answers perpetuate objectivity as well as fear of open conflict.”
If you can make any sense of that gibberish then . . . perhaps someone can suggest a psychiatrist.
But what recently was crazy talk out of Oregon, has now spread to other states. California (figures) and Vermont (no surprise) are now touting the “math is racist” mantra.
And it ain’t gonna’ stop there. More and more states – the right kind of states and you know which ones they are – will eventually adopt the “math is racist’ curriculum.
Again, who are these people and why are they in charge?
DAN HAMMES is a pudgy old white guy but now knows he was a victim of racism when he failed calculus.
