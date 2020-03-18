News flash: Shoving a pie in the principal’s face probably won’t fix those reading scores.
So, yeah, a real columnist might drone on about the virus and what should/should not be done and how the federal government has screwed-up/done-well and why President Trump is a boob/genius with the way he’s handled things.
But that would be a real columnist. This is us. What do you expect for a buck?
Besides, this rant about the reading thing and the virus are somewhat related.
The virus has caused a massive national shutdown of sports, entertainment and meetings. The cost will run into the billions. What’s more, that lost business – and all those wages – can never be recouped.
Kinda’ like when schools waste class time so kids can ridicule the adult in the room.
But the reaction to the virus is somewhat puzzling when compared to the Swine Flu of 2008-2009.
The numbers vary, but Livescience.com reports the world-wide death toll at 203,000. NBC News reported at the time that some 10,000 people in the United States died that year from Swine Flu. WebMD.com concurs. Reuters put the number at 17,000. Other sources say the Swine Flu killed some 30,000 Americans.
No matter what number you pick – those are big numbers.
So, given the massive death toll from Swine flu, why didn’t they cancel the 2009 NCAA basketball tournament? How come no changes were made in the hockey, baseball and basketball seasons that year?
And if you’re curious, Angel Cabrera won the 2009 Masters Golf Tournament.
Oh yeah, and a person could travel to Europe without restrictions. And Italy was open.
I suppose somebody could explain the massive difference in the response to the Swine Flu some ten years ago and what’s happening today. Given the number of people killed – and children were especially hard hit – the reason can’t be because the Swine Flu was not dangerous like the coronavirus.
Remember, there were more than 200,000 Swine Flu deaths world-wide. When this was written, about 5,400 people had died from the coronavirus.
Not to downplay the coronavirus, and maybe the experts know something we don’t, but that’s an explanation we would like to read.
And speaking of reading, area schools celebrated Reading Week recently. The idea is to put an emphasis on reading so students will become better readers.
That’s a good thing since, statewide, about 30% of students in grades K-3 do not read at grade level. We can all agree it is tough to learn anything – anything – if you can’t read. So whatever our schools can do to improve those scores is welcome.
Not including carnival tricks with the principal.
Perhaps it takes a degree in education to understand the concept, but who exactly decided that students who “reach a reading goal” then have the right to dump gooey junk on the principal?
And this teaches what exactly?
This happened recently at the Heyburn Elementary here in St. Maries. Students were said to have read a certain amount and that earned them the right to do this to the school principal.
But such antics aren’t limited to Heyburn Elementary. We’ve all seen photos of a teacher getting a pie-in-the-face because a student did something that, by today’s standards, was said to be exceptional.
Call us a product of a parochial school, but students should always treat principals and teachers with respect. Always. Nothing good can take place in a school when they do not.
Some would say this is silly criticism about a ‘fun’ school activity? If you think so, let’s agree to disagree.
But we can all agree that schools cost plenty. Based on a 180-day, six-hour school day, St. Maries taxpayers spend about $9,000 an hour to put a teacher in front of students in a classroom.
Is it smart to cancel class so students can watch their principal get slimed?
DAN HAMMES is publisher of the Gazette Record.
One important reminder, coronavirus is in addition to the current flu season, not instead of. There is an excellent explanation on "exponential growth" from "Its Okay To Be Smart - PBS - What This Chart Actually Means for Covid--19. Its about the math, not reading.
