Time flies.
About this time of the year, for some 40 years, school levy elections have been the topic covered here. Call us dull, call us unimaginative, – but it’s happening again.
But before we touch on whether you should vote for the school tax, can anyone believe things have really gotten this crazy?
Yeah, we get it. A lot of people absolutely hate Donald Trump. But Joe Biden – or the people running things for him – has brought us a flavor of political wackiness rarely seen before.
Twenty years after Bill Clinton left office, it’s all about the dress again:
The party that has screamed ‘follow the science’ since the 14-days to flatten the curve started a year ago, are now the same people who think it makes sense that we call a person born with testicles a she.
Then it gets worse.
Not only can you be a bigot if you dare say a man is a man, but gender fluidity – or whatever the term is today – is the only reason one person was selected for a powerful government job. It’s fair to say you never would have heard of Dr. Levine otherwise.
Dr. Levine is Joe Biden’s pick to be assistant secretary of health. He is a man who now says he is a woman.
Now, Dr. Levine may be a fine person – and we give a whit what Dr. Levine wears. But his work in Pennsylvania as a top health official raises questions. Dr. Levine ordered COVID patients in Pennsylvania into nursing homes. Yeah, this is the same thing that killed so many people in New York.
But it’s even worse than that.
Dr. Levine pushed sick patients into nursing homes, but only AFTER moving his mother out of a nursing home. Dr. Levine did that to protect his mother while endangering other people’s parents.
So why again did Joe Biden choose Dr. Levine?
Good for children but not for dogs:
If a person is inclined to catch up on the latest in liberal thinking – their word, not ours – huffpost.com is a favorite. If you don’t think they’re wacky consider two reports the site carried.
The first encouraged parents to support a child who thinks he or she is transgender. Ok. Good. All parents should be kind and supportive of their children.
But the article suggested parents should feed drugs to their 10-year-old to block puberty before nature did any ‘damage’ to the child’s body. Parents should do this, the article states, if the child – the 10-year-old child! – thinks they want the drugs.
The article explained the drugs would forever change the child’s body. So, quick question – what if the 10-year-old changes his or her mind, which they do often? Too late, so sorry, the damage is done and it is permanent.
This seems crazy to us, but perhaps that’s the bigot in us. The loud talkers today claim permanently changing a young child’s body is smart medicine.
But not for your dog.
Seriously. While Huffpost.com espousing gender therapy for really young children, it questioned why dog owners have male dogs castrated, suggesting it is bad for dogs. Wacky? You decide.
No more anal swabs:
Our friends in China promised not to subject U.S. diplomats to anal swabs in the future.
If you missed this story in fairness we must say China denies it – although diplomats insist it is true. They say China required the test to check for COVID.
Everyone knows China’s reputation for truth, so we gotta’ ask - Who would submit to such a thing? And if a person did – should they be representing the United States?
Call us crazy, but if we have diplomats who agree to anal swabs, we need to find better diplomats.
And speaking of doing better:
The Idaho legislature continues to refuse to fund K-12 education despite the clear mandate in the state constitution. By refusing to pay for schools, legislators can boast about ‘not raising taxes’ – while forcing you and me to raise local taxes to make up the shortfall.
Next week patrons in the St. Maries and Kootenai school districts will vote on poorly-named supplement levies. To say the levies ‘supplement’ the budgets is wrong. Without the local funding, any semblance of schools as we know them is not possible.
Vote YES Tuesday.
DAN HAMMES is publisher of the Gazette Record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.