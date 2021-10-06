So we all know about the border crisis. It’s been in the news quite a bit of late. The good news is the Joe Biden is taking decisive action – the trademark of this administration – to fix things.
That may be news to you.
And that makes some sense since over the last several months you’ve been inundated with news from the southern border of the United States – all of it bad.
Since Joe Biden took office, many thousands of illegal immigrants have crossed the border every day. Nothing has been done to stop them. Instead, at least those who don’t flee by their own devices, these people are collected and distributed throughout the United States. The Biden Administration re-settles these people in communities throughout the country.
All this during an epidemic.
Then things got worse – thousands of Haitians appeared at the border. Nothing against Haitians in particular, but the fact thousands of them suddenly appeared at our southern doorstep indicates the problem may be even more serious than we thought.
That is to say, if Haitians can cross several hundred miles of open sea to get to Texas, does that mean illegal immigration is no longer limited to those who live south of El Paso? Perhaps Haitians have proved that our southern border is open to the entire world.
But back to the good news.
The Biden Administration announced last week that it will help build new facilities for border guards... on the Tajikistan border.
Seriously.
Your tax dollars.
Being used to fortify the border of Tajikistan.
Quick, find that on a map.
The collapse of our southern border is the biggest news story of the year – and that’s saying something given what Joe Biden accomplished in Afghanistan. But instead of serious reporting about the debacle Joe Biden created, we read about white border agents on horseback whipping Haitians.
You know, just like on southern plantations circa 1850.
Never mind that, like the Russia myth, it is not true.
But here’s a story about Joe Biden’s Border Hell that is true - no surprise the national media hasn’t noticed.
Remember all those kids in cages when Trump was president? Well, they multiplied. Instead of hundreds, they became thousands. All this under Joe Biden’s leadership. But instead of ‘caged children’ they became minors in detention centers.
Until they are released.
Then they become slaves.
That is what Bloomberg Law reported last week.
Documents obtained by the news site show that federal agencies are investigating whether children from the Joe Biden ‘detention centers’ were released to labor traffickers. The traffickers then sent the teens to work in poultry plants or similar processing facilities.
The Justice Department ‘declined to comment’ but there are reports the agency takes the accusations seriously – and we all know how fast they work.
But Joe Biden acted immediately. He promised “these people will pay.”
The people stealing children for forced labor?
Oh no.
Joe Biden’s ire was direct at the Border Patrol agents on horseback, proving he is consistent when it come to the border.
Consistently horrid.
DAN HAMMES is the former publisher of the Gazette Record.
