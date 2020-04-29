Few things look more ridiculous than a dumpy gray-head old guy with a man-bun.
Unless it’s a not-so-dumpy young guy with a man-bun.
The difference is the young guy think he looks cool and figures his man-bun is a way to attract young gals.
That by itself raises more questions.
If a man-bun really works that way, then we cannot delay. As soon as doctors have whipped the coronavirus the next priority should be a research project to explain why anyone – much less a young woman with prospects – could begin to think a man-bun is anything but silly.
Yet, despite the absurdity, more and more man-buns are appearing on more and more heads. Empty heads, certainly, but heads nonetheless.
But with age comes wisdom.
And that’s why the dumpy old gray-head guy with the man-bun just wants the barber shop to re-open.
The riddle of how to make man-bun with the least amount of damage to one’s pride became a thing last week after Governor Little announced his plan to re-open Idaho.
It’s good that Idaho, like a lot of other states, plans to re-open. But this is a pretty slow re-opening. When you read past the headlines you learn that we won’t really be open until late-June.
And that late-June opening could change. It could be later.
And yes, as is the habit here, there’s a bit of exaggeration. Barber shops are ‘allowed’ to be open by the middle of May. That won’t be enough time for most of us dumpy old men to concoct a man-bun. Instead, there will be an abundance of old guys with longer, flowing hair.
Like Fabio, except without the muscles.
But hair jokes aside, the damage we’ve inflicted on our economy and families is serious stuff. And now, six weeks after this all started – we learn we have to wait another six weeks before things are even close to being back to normal. It’s almost as if the people making the rules are on the government payroll.
That may be snarky – but it is also true.
The people who decide when other people can go back to work are working. They have jobs. More important, they’re being paid. Other people, a lot of other people, are missing paychecks and slipping into debt.
Still other people, not as many perhaps but too many, will see their businesses fail.
We get it. The people making the rules are only doing what they think is best. There is no bad intent. But this is serious stuff. Our response to the pandemic destroyed the economy. Nobody knows for certain when it will recover. Millions will suffer.
Everyone concedes that when politicians ordered businesses to close, they did so under the guidance of the best science available. And, in fact, what they did – despite the massive cost – may prove to have been the correct thing.
But more and more scientists are skeptical. Their research shows a lot more people – a lot more – have been infected than was previously thought. That’s important because that would mean the virus is much, much less deadly than feared.
Their data indicates it may have been wiser to quarantine people vulnerable to the virus than closing the entire country. It would certainly have cost much less and destroyed fewer lives.
It is true we do not yet know whether the ‘shut-it-down’ crowd or the ‘quarantine-the-vulnerable’ bunch is right. Eventually there will be more research and we will know.
But the treatment of anyone who questions the ‘accepted’ version of science vs. the research out of Stanford University is puzzling.
In the first place, the research from this first-class institution, which is supported by other studies, gets very little media attention.
But more puzzling is how anyone who questions the shut-it-down-dogma is viewed as a miscreant who only wants to kill people.
And that’s as ridiculous as a man-bun.
DAN HAMMES is publisher of the Gazette Record.
