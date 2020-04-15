Some people sound kinda’ crazy – right up until the real crazies do something stupid to show the first bunch isn’t so loco after all.
So the coronavirus has changed the world. Millions are out of work, thousands of businesses will fail and nobody knows for sure-certain how we will get back to normal. In the end, we’re betting things will recover and the economy will heal faster than some predict.
But even as all that happens there will be no shortage of debate whether the drastic steps taken to limit the spread of the virus were the right course of action.
No matter how much money the government prints, a lot of people will suffer immeasurable losses.
Then of course there is the question whether in an economy, already drowning in debt, can take on another 25 percent and still function. Perhaps only our grandchildren will know for certain.
And, before we get to the crazies there is another question.
Is Sweden right and the rest of the world wrong?
Instead of destroying its economy, Sweden opted to keep operating as normally as possible. They did not quarantine healthy people. Instead the Swedes told the sick and vulnerable to stay home. Businesses, most schools and public places largely remained opened. Their economy, while it slowed, has not suffered the devastation we see here. We don’t know if the Swedes did the right thing.
Only time - and the comparable death tolls – will tell.
The United States joined the rest of the world and closed up shop. The president urged people to stay home. Some governors made that an order. That’s not news to anyone.
What was news to a lot of people is that our government had the authority to order such things.
Ask anyone 50 days ago whether they thought the governor could command a person to close his business indefinitely and our bet is nobody would agree a politician could do that – at least not a politician in a free country.
And more than a few people have said so.
They argued that in a free society a mere elected official could not threaten to arrest anyone who did not stay home. Even more bizarre, they might say, is that these same politicians could decide that some people were ‘essential’ and did not have to stay home.
In some states, and this does sound crazy, these ‘essential’ people were required to carry the proper papers to be in public.
Think on that. Proper papers required for travel. In a free country.
It wasn’t that long ago that some people were mad as hell about ICE agents boarding buses to ask for proper papers. In fact, Greyhound Bus Lines (and who knew they still existed?) eventually barred ICE agents from its buses to mollify the shouting crowd.
Weeks later, governors make such orders and nobody notices.
But most of us – the vast majority – agree with the restrictions. We understand that given what we know it is the best way to keep people safe. To most of us this was not about government power and Constitutional rights.
This is about common sense.
And that is why so many people look sideways at the other shouting crowd. The people who reject government orders to stay home; the people who insist on having church services; the people who refuse to close their business.
And admit it. A lot of us did more than look sideways: a lot of us thought they sounded kinda’ crazy in their vehement defense of rights and liberty – in the midst of a pandemic. It is one thing to have rights, quite another to decide not to exercise them as a way to protect your neighbor.
But then along comes this brain trust in Greenville, Mississippi and suddenly this bunch makes a lot of sense.
Here’s what happened in Greenville: A church there decided to have a drive-in service. Church members stayed in their cars, did not mingle, and listened to the pastor on their radio. It was a sensible way to comply with safety practices while exercising the Constitutional right to worship.
Right up until the cops showed up and started issuing $500 citations for violating government orders on social distancing.
A lot is going to change after this. We need to be better-prepared for a pandemic... we need to move our supply-chain back home . . . we need to review China’s place in the world... we need a lot of things.
But what we need most, is more common sense. On both sides.
DAN HAMMES is publisher of the Gazette Record.
