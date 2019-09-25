Once again millions of law-abiding gun owners face the potential threat of government confiscation of legal firearms, and from a Texan no less.
Have that many Texans steered so far left that they’ve forgotten the history of their own state and the God-given rights of self-defense of fellow citizens in all 50 states?
I’ve come to the conclusion that lawmakers in Washington, DC and legislators in many states have lost touch with the reality of the life of the common people. But what else can citizens expect when most lawmakers have gone out of their way to remove the eternal principles of God from our society. Morality, swift justice, speaking against all sorts of perversions, financial and personal responsibility and accountability have become politically incorrect in most mainstream media and society in general.
The consequences of fatherless homes, violent video games, no-fault sex and lack of work ethics in our youth are coming home to roost. I observe that lawmakers love to pass feel-good gun restrictions that have no effect on cutting crime or preventing mass shootings. Cain slew his brother Abel, whether with a rock or a club I do not know. I do know that restricting an inanimate object by enacting feel-good laws will not change the heart of a man or woman determined to do wickedness. Nor will judges or lawyers attempting to determine a level of mental stability solve the problem.
At present we have a justice system that releases mentally unstable and wicked “cancers” back into our society or saddles our citizens with the lifetime care and feeding of those individuals. The do-gooders who hate capital punishment must truly believe they know better than God.
Until we as a society return to common sense, to include swift justice for evildoers, fiscal responsibility, abolish the nanny state and acknowledge our need for divine guidance from the Creator, we as a society will continue to observe and suffer the consequences that are presently upon us.
Ray Goddard
Emida
