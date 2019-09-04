As Paul Harvey used to say, “now for the rest of the story”. The Gazette Record article last week missed some important useful clarifications within the Ninth Circuit court decision in the CDA tribe v Hawkes case. This information is important for everyone who owns property on the lake or St. Joe River affected by the 2001 US Supreme Court decision.
The recent decision was rendered shortly after a negotiated settlement between the parties was reached. The underlying ‘federal question’ referred to in the decision is the ownership of certain submerged lands. That question was remanded back to the lower court to litigate but since a settlement was reached it still is an open question. The tribe was awarded the ‘beds and the banks’ of the lake and St Joe River within the reservation boundaries as it existed in 1873 as noted in the Ninth Circuit decision that was affirmed by the Supreme Court in 2001. Since 1873 however, a dam was erected and the level of the lake raised at least 8’. The ‘federal question’ is who owns those 8’? The landowner who received a land patent from the US gov’t when the reservation land was allotted to individual Indians and non-Indian homesteads established, or the US gov’t via the CDA tribe as is currently asserted? Left in place was a non-tribal person’s ability to demonstrate that certain submerged lands are privately owned, not held by the US gov’t for the CDA Tribe. For that ‘federal question’ to be laid to rest will require a full litigation in which one landowner by themselves will find lengthy and expensive, However, if an alliance was formed of affected landowners to fund such an effort the question could answered.
Since the recent decision did not convey tribal courts jurisdiction over non-tribal persons but confirmed the rights of non-tribal persons to challenge tribal court decisions in federal court, a non-tribal person would be wise to not waste time and money in the tribal court system as that court does not have the only or last say over non-tribal persons. The tribe will have to litigate in federal court to enforce trespass or encroachment action on their claimed property. Your court for proper resolution of a dispute with the tribe is either an Idaho state court or a federal court.
Also left intact for landowners along the lake and St Joe River is the federal law preventing tribes from enforcing fines and civil penalties against a non-tribal person and the recently decided CDA Tribe v Johnson case which adopted the same rule in the Idaho state courts, no longer are tribes afforded the foreign “full faith and credit” enforcement mechanism to levy and collect fines against non-tribal persons by Idaho courts.
It is important for those who own or live along the lower 1/3 of the lake and the St Joe River within the boundaries of the reservation to know how recent court decisions affect them, be informed, know your rights and who actually has legal jurisdiction, and more importantly who does not.
Pam Secord
St. Maries
