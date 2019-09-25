I’d like to respond to the letter critical of Benewah County’s courtesy car program.
Courtesy cars are a great way to bring additional dollars to St Maries and Benewah County. Pilots love to fly, but lack of transportation at their destination is a big problem. We love to fly but we need a car to get to that $100 hamburger or great fishing spot.
The cars are old County cars, well maintained, but not free to drive. Pilots pay by the mile to drive the cars.
For years, before moving to the area full time, I used the cars on a weekly basis to get to my cabin on Chatcolet Lake. I shopped at the local markets and hardware store, bought clothing at local retail stores and purchased fuel for both my airplane and the courtesy car.
We have a beautiful airport (thank Jack Buell). Keep the courtesy cars.
They are good for business.
Bob Sharrett
Coeur d'Alene
