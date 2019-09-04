Isn’t it ironic that close to 60,000 live in the streets of Los Angeles alone and no telling how many are homeless nationwide, including Coeur d’Alene, Spokane, Seattle, etc. They won’t work and they’d rather get food stamps, welfare, rent subsidies and anything that’s free provided by the taxpayers. At the same time tons of thousands of illegal immigrants are coming to the U.S. and in probability will be willing to work picking crops, working in poultry and meat processing plants and even doing hard labor that U.S. citizens won’t do, tree planting, cleaning jobs, etc. What’s the answer? I don’t know, but for darn sure somebody better come up with one.
My own suggestion – build refugee camps in places such as Arizona, California, and force the homeless (by category) and illegals into the areas. Inhumane? You bet it is, but under control they may be better off in the long run. Yes they’ll murder, rape and steal from each other but just maybe, maybe a percentage will be willing to work and make a better life for themselves.
Of course, this is just a pipe dream, I suppose.
Paul Underwood
St. Maries
