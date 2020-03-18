We want to make clear how your Senior Meal Site is reacting and planning for this Global Pandemic.
Currently we are serving three meals a week for our senior population. We have increased cleaning and sanitizing in the dining room, and our guests are washing and disinfecting hands and cells phones when they join us for a meal.
If one of our guests tests positive for Corona 19 we would be obligated to close our dining room to protect our guests, due to the vulnerability of this age group.
It is our goal to still serve our population if we need to close. We are currently speaking with the city and county authorities as we plan for take-out meals being delivered to your vehicle in front of the meal site. This “Rolling Meal” solution will not affect our usual home delivered guests. If you receive a HD meal now, you will continue to receive one as long as we are able.
Our team is committed to serving our guests now and through this Global Pandemic. With the help of our community resources and our mission statement, to protect and feed our seniors, your meal site and the volunteers you depend on will continue to serve.
If the “Rolling Meal” solution begins, a sign will go up at the meal site instructing our guests at what time (each normal meal day) we will begin curb delivery.
This is an attempt to keep everyone informed and to limit confusion. If you are sick, please don’t come in. You can call and have someone pick up your meal, or if you are in our delivery area, we can deliver. This is for your protection, as well as your peers.
As a people we are known for outlasting challenges in our community, and by working together we will continue to stand strong.
Call the meal site at 208-245-3546.
Mary Burton
St. Maries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.