When reading the mayor vs. the sheriff article, I laughed really hard.
While I don’t agree with either one all the time, I must make an invitation for the mayor to know before he speaks. All he has to do is go to the bistro (any hours they are open) order a latte and sit out front to enjoy it. The sheriff cars drive by again and again, 7 a.m. or 7 p.m. the sheriff department is present. They go one way then another, they turn north then south, they are on 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th.
I invite the mayor to spend some time in St Maries, it is a wonderful very safe little town nestled in the mountains. I also invite him to commend, honor, and teach respect for law enforcement. His dispute could be behind closed doors, like grownups are supposed to do.
AnnetteKaye Bedwell
St. Maries
