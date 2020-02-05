I have a mystery!
Back in the late 40s and early 50s, St. Maries was physically smaller than it is now.
For example, there was nothing on the west side of 23rd Street from the cemetery to what is now the Assembly of God Church except Kingsley’s Dairy. Cromwell was inhabited by milk cows.
Capitol Hill consisted of a mink farm and Frazell’s house.
Now look, yet the population is about the same.
The only explanation I can think of is that there used to be a lot more people living in each house, or the State Highway Department has never changed the population sign.
Earl Gleason
St. Maries
