Everyone has read or listened to something about you know what. The topic has paralyzed many parts of the country and most of the world. It has caused panic to some degree throughout the US and even our small community. If you don’t think so, check the local stores for toilet paper and hand sanitizer.
That being said I’m not poo-hooing the concern a lot of folks have. I’m just here to state something I’ve observed since this issue has come to light. People have had their attention drawn to their “mortality", or at least should have.
Their sports, concerts, politics, schools, bars, restaurants, church, shopping, travel, work, and social gatherings of all kinds have been stopped or curtailed to a large degree, our “routines” have been disrupted. Our attention purposely has been or at least should be “redirected” on God and our families.
If it isn’t my friends it’s time to look at your hole card. America, it’s time to refocus.
RR Krebs
St. Maries
