Some eight years ago I wrote you a letter regarding the 3/11/11 event in Japan.
It did happen, it and many have died as a result of it, mostly babies, and it is still ongoing. At the time you and others shined me on because in your minds it could not be true because it was not reported in the mainstream news.
The current China event makes Japan’s 3-11-11 small by comparison. This will kill millions of Americans and if the president does not wake up we will be overcome with a sickness like no other in modern history.
In 2012 I offered the public the website Enenews.com to allow citizens the option to see/watch first- hand what was happening in Japan in real time. That ship sailed.
Today I offer you a source of honest/true information on this latest attack on humanity which is at ‘PeakProsperity.com”
Roger Barker
St. Maries
