In my 75 years of observing the shifts in our society, form when the work ethic was honored, expected and appreciated by industry in particular, and society in general; to a new standard embraced by many in the younger generation of “what can government give me without my expenditure of effort?”
Any government that diminishes the wealth of those that work and gives to those that will not (but can) work CAN NOT SURVIVE.
There’s plenty of blame to go around – from the parents who coddled Johnny and Jane through all their years at home, instead of introducing them to the strange concept of WORK ETHIC; to government leaders more interested in garnering future votes rather than instilling some collective backbone into our society.
The multifaceted solution begins with the basic societal unit – the family, but must extend to law enforcement, the courts, our schools, swift and appropriate justice for wrongdoers, and the undoing of false mercy and compassion toward those who commit capital crimes of murder, rape, pedophilia and treason.
If any readers do not believe in a just God and capital punishment, let them alone support the wicked with their own finances, thereby relieving those who would permanently remove such cancers from our society.
Parents, I believe improvements for your progeny should begin with you, and extend to those you elect to local, state and federal office. We as individuals can’t do it all, but we all can do SOMETHING. Please remember, even the gravy train will eventually run out of track.
Ray Goddard
Emida
