Casey Giornesto is the best qualified to be St. Maries’ new sheriff. He spent a tour in the U.S. Army as a ranger paratrooper with combat experience from 1983 to 1989. After being honorably discharged he got his college degree. Education includes B.S. Criminal Justice, EMT Certification, Addiction Treatment Counselor and Cyber Security. Specialized training includes Pennsylvania Peace Officer Training Academy and U.S. Department of State World Wide Protective Service Academy. His work history: Internal Revenue Service, 1992 to 1993; Contract Firearms Examiner Armorer, 1992 to 2016; Narcotics Agent, 1995 to 2000; Protective Security Specialist; Anti-Terrorist; and Diplomatic Security Service.
I have known him for six years and he is honest and kind, and he believes everyone should have equal rights.
Judy Lewis
St. Maries
