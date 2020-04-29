We are writing this letter in reference to the upcoming election for Benewah County Sheriff. We would like to urge you to vote for Anthony “Tony” Eells in the May primary election.
We have known Tony for more than twenty years. He is a good friend and we know he would be an asset to our county as sheriff. He is an excellent law enforcement officer who takes great pride in treating people fairly and does what is best for our county.
We will vote for Tony because of his knowledge of Benewah County and his time spent in local service as a deputy.
Please remember to vote.
Steve and Linda Bailey
St. Maries
