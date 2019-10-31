The October 23 article “Cell tower still planned near Santa” was one-sided. It contained only statement from Weis Towers and Inland Cellular but none from local residents.
Inland executive, Mr. Damato, made it sound like the problem is that local residents are ignorant about different methods being used (millimeter vs. traditional), but locals have raised many concerns that have nothing whatsoever to do with this nuance. What about fire danger? What about decreased property values? And yes, what about our health?
Let’s face it: all cellular technology is relatively new and safety research on its health effects is currently insufficient regardless of whether or not the tower is 5G.
Please keep it away from our homes.
Maureen O’Connell
St. Maries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.