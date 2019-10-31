I wanted to say thanks for the new pavement up the St. Maries River Road.
I’ve complained enough about the old road that I really wanted everyone involved to know how much we appreciate it and how nice it is.
Of course, we wish they could have kept going farther, but great job.
JoEllen Allen
St. Maries
